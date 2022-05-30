WWE Has Truck Outside AEW Double or Nothing Advertising Money in the Bank

A truck advertising the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, which takes place on Saturday, July 2nd was outside of AEW Double Or Nothing at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE’s upcoming event will also take place in Las Vegas. As you can see above, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is prominently featured in the ad.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE moved Money In The Bank from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena a few days ago. Tony Khan criticized WWE and Vince McMahon for being forced to relocate due to a clash with the UFC on that night.

The ad being shown to AEW fans is straight out of the late 1990s, when WWE and WCW would do similar things.

