WWE Holding Meeting With Media Team And Talent Today

WWE will officially start the year with a new RAW episode tonight from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA with a Day 1 theme.

A former World Champion, Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile, Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax, and Seth Rollins defending against Drew McIntyre headline the show.

Kevin Dunn will not have a say in the flagship show’s TV production for the first time since leaving the company.

Dave Meltzer tweeted that the media team and talent will meet this afternoon.

He stated, “Nick Khan and Paul Levesque have a meeting Noon in San Diego with the media team and at 12:30 p.m Pacific with the talent. This may be related to Kevin Dunn leaving, who was gone as of midnight last night.”