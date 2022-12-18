WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Moline, IL 12/17/2022

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois.

* Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley

* Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Karrion Kross & Scarlett

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles defeated GUNTHER by DQ

* Kevin Owens, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Usos & Sami Zayn w/ Solo Sikoa

* The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis

* Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL

* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins