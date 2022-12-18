WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Moline, IL 12/17/2022

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois.
* Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley
* Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Karrion Kross & Scarlett
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles defeated GUNTHER by DQ
* Kevin Owens, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Usos & Sami Zayn w/ Solo Sikoa
* The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis
* Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL
* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins