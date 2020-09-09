WWE Lawsuit From Former Wrestlers Over Head Injuries Dismissed

The Associated Press is reporting that the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City agreed with a federal judge in Connecticut to throw out a lawsuit against WWE from several former wrestlers over head injuries.

Konstantine Kyros, the lawyer representing the wrestlers, stated the following in a e-mail to AP.com:

“In its conclusory assertions the injured wrestlers find no justice having been literally denied a day in court. Per this mandate wrestlers have no rights, no rights to bring a lawsuit, no rights to help from WWE for CTE & head injuries, no rights as misclassified employees, no rights to a jury, and ironically no right to even appeal!”