WWE Main Event Results – December 22, 2022

Andre Chase vs. Cedric Alexander

Match starts off with some mat wrestling early with neither man getting an advantage and then a series of armdrags from Cedric Alexander but a 3rd is avoided and Andre Chase gets a roll up for two. Shoulder block from Chase but Alexander snaps off a headscissors followed by a dropkick for two. Heavy kick to the back from Alexander.

Chase eats a back elbow, but blocks Cedric charge with a boot to the face. Side Russian Leg Sweep from Chase and he follows with The C H A S E U Stomp then a powerbomb from Chase gets two. He heads up but Alexander avoids and connects with The Neutralizer and Brainbuster to get the win

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Back to Smackdown as The Bloodline are in the ring and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is annoyed with their Kevin Owens problem. Sami Zayn accidentally says he is Kevin Owens’ only friend and covers by saying he meats he was Kevin Owens’ only friend. Before Reigns can call Zayn out on it, John Cena pops up on the Tron and tells us that Owens has asked him to be his partner in a tag match against Reigns & Zayn on the Dec 30th episode of Smackdown.

Back to Raw as Roman Reigns cuts a promo backstage to start the show and says the rest of The Bloodline will send a message tonight that sets up a show long story as The Bloodline wreaks havoc.

Theory/Rollins United States Title Match on the 1st Raw of 2023. They came face 2 face on Raw and Theory takes a shot at Rollins’ Chicago Bears. Rollins wants to go right now but Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are here and Theory bails instead of trying to fight them off with Rollins. The Usos swarm Rollins but Owens is out for the save and we have a tag match for later in the show.

Back to Raw as we join Bayley vs. Becky Lynch in progress and Bayley gets the win after Lynch gets distracted by Damage CTRL fighting with the ref after being ejected.

Byron Saxton has a sit down interview with Alexa Bliss & Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir. Alex can’t explain what happened after the match, but brings up what got her to this point. Bray Wyatt abducted her turned her into a monster, and then left her. Bianca doesn’t trust her and as she tries to leave, Alexa shatters a vase over her head. They meet on the first Raw of 2023 for the Raw Women’s Title.

Backstage Axiom & Mustafa Ali meet up and Ali pretends to give the rookie a hard time. Ali tells Axiom he will shake his hand out there but he will have to earn the respect.

Back to Smackdown as LA Knight & Bray Wyatt continue their issues and then we get the debut of Uncle Howdy to the live crowd.

Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom

We start this match with Mustafa Ali & Axiom shake hands to start and then we get some mat wrestling with Ali getting a roll up for two. Ali misses a clothesline and gets caught with a backslide for two and then another roll up for two. Ali ducks a kick then Ali grabs an arm and Axiom flips his way out and takes Ali down to the mart with an armbar.

Ali tries to do the same but Axiom maintains the hold, so Ali just punches him in the face. Axiom gets an armdrag and springs off the middle rope for another one. Ali bails to the floor but Axiom follows with a moonsault press off the top and that sends us to a commercial break.

After the break Ali landing strikes in the corner. Axiom gets dumped to the apron and tries to springboard in but Ali catches him with a dropkick for two. Axiom fights out of a headlock and catches Ali with a dropkick to leave both men down. They trade blows in the middle of the ring and Axiom slips, but lands an up kick.

Ali to the apron and he rolls back in and hits a neckbreaker. Axiom floats over and gets the back, but Ali runs him into the corner. Ali lands a boot and tries to spring off the middle rope, but Axiom slides under him and hit a modified German suplex. Axiom off the top and Ali catches with another dropkick on the way down.

Ali blocks a roll up and sticks Axiom with a superkick as he kips up. Axiom back with his own kick and then snaps off a DDT. He hooks a hold but Ali powers up and breaks with a powerbomb. Ali up top & hits 450 Splash to get the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali (Recommend)

After the match they shake hands

Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins meet up before the tag match and Owens reminds Rollins he tried to steal his WrestleMania spot.

Back to Raw as we join the Non Title match in progress. Good Brothers & Solo Sikoa get involved until it’s Kevin Owens & Jimmy Uso left alone in the match. Austin Theory takes out Seth Rollins with the United States Title then Owens gets the win with the pop-up powerbomb.