WWE Money In the Bank Officially Canceled By Arena

The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland announced this afternoon that the 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The WWE Money In the Bank event originally scheduled for Sunday May 10 in Baltimore has been canceled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase,” read the statement on Twitter, seen below. The tweet from the arena included the video seen above, which is an unlisted live event promo from the official WWE channel.

We noted before that Money In the Bank would likely be postponed or possibly taped from the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 outbreak. WWE has not announced what will happen to the pay-per-view, but this announcement from the arena confirms that it will not happen as planned in Baltimore next month.

The WWE website does not have MITB 2020 on their events calendar as of this writing.

Money In the Bank is scheduled to be the first pay-per-view since WrestleMania 36. Stay tuned for updates.