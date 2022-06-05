WWE NXT Great American Bash Confirmed For Next Month, Possible Match

The WWE NXT Great American Bash will take place in 2022.

During In Your House, it was revealed that the special Great American Bash episode of NXT 2.0 will air on Tuesday, July 5. It will be broadcast live from Orlando’s WWE Performance Center.

In the year 2020, NXT introduced the Great American Bash name. The event in 2020 was a two-night show spread out over two weeks, whereas the event in 2021 was only one night. Io Shirai defeated Sasha Banks and Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All match for the NXT and NXT North American Titles in the 2020 shows. Cole defeated Kyle O’Reilly in the 2021 show’s main event.

Matches for this year’s Great American Bash have yet to be announced, but we’ll keep you updated. Carmelo Hayes, the new NXT North American Champion, is expected to defend his title against Solo Sikoa at the event, but this has yet to be verified.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.