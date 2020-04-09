WWE NXT Injury Report for This Week, Main Event Fallout

Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Tegan Nox was suffering from back spasms after being knocked onto a ladder during the six-woman Ladder Match that Io Shirai won to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Chelsea Green may have suffered a knee sprain after falling from a ladder during the match

* Tommaso Ciampa declined medical attention after his main event loss to Johnny Gargano. Gargano left the building before being checked out and didn’t return calls from WWE medical, but indicated that he was fine on Twitter

