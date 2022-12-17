WWE NXT Level Up Results – December 16, 2022

NXT Level Up Results – December 16, 2022

Tag Team Match

The Dyad vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima

Jagger Reid gets dominated early but is able to get back control on Bronco Nima and makes the tag to Rip Fowler. He tries a suplex, but that gets reversed and a tag is made to Lucien Price. They hit a double team move for two and tag back to Nima.

He connects with a running knee for two. Back to Price and he hits a kick to the stomach followed by a high knee. Ava trips up Price from the floor and that lets Fowler take advantage. He gets top control and clubs away at Price.

Reid gets the tag and he unloads with right hands as Fowler holds him in place. Ava Raine gets in another shot as she slaps Price in the face. Quick tags by The Dyad but Price shoves Fowler into Reid.

He gets the hot tag and Nima runs wild for a bit. Running splash in the corner followed by a sidewalk slam. Reid lands a back elbow, but a blind tag is made by Nima.

They double team Reid with a knee to the face. Fowler pulls Price to the floor and posts him. A blind tag is made by Fowler and Ticket To Mayhem gets the win

Winners: The Dyad

Backstage Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn cut a promo about their tag team match with Chase U later on tonight.

Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend

Ivy Nile gets a side headlock and Lash Legend tries to power out but Nile takes it to the mat. Nile starts chopping at the leg and then snaps off a headscissors that gets two. Legend tosses Nile across the ring and hits a Pump Kick for two then a double underhook into a vertical suplex for two.

She kips up and tries to pull Nile to the floor but she holds the bottom rope so Legend just slaps her across the face and then slams her face into the ring apron. Legend gets a jumping splash to the back for two. Nile counters into a pin for two.

Legend cuts her off with a clothesline and then hooks a reverse chinlock. Nile lands an elbow and Legend misses another pump kick. Nile attacks the leg and then lands a running kick in the corner. Crossbody is caught and Legend gets a swinging backbreaker. Gutwrench suplex is reversed into Diamond Chain Lock for the submission win.

Winner By Submission: Ivy Nile

Tag Team Match

Chase U vs. Xyon Quinn & Javier Bernal

Xyon Quinn & Duke Hudson start this match off with a lock up. Quinn clowns Hudson to start and then hooks a side headlock. Take down by Quinn and he looks to attack the arm, but Hudson counters with a side headlock then he uses the hair to his advantage which gets admonishment from Andre Chase. Hudson gets a slam and a two count, so Quinn makes the tag to Javier Bernal.

He opts to tag right back out and then Quinn does the same and drops to the floor to make sure Bernal gets involved. Bernal charges into big boot and the tag is made to Chase who drops an elbow for two. Chase gets a roll up out of the corner for two and then a shoulder tackle. Hiptoss from Chase and then a side Russian leg sweep.

Chase connects with C H A S E U Stomp! Quinn & Hudson get into a verbal spat on the floor which distracts Chase and lets Bernal deck him from behind. Quinn gets the tag and tees off with rights and lefts in the corner. Backbreaker followed by a splash gets two. Tag to Bernal and he gets a near fall.

He hooks a Bow & Arrow which lets Chase flip out of to escape. He can’t follow up though and eats a bulldog and then a clothesline. Bernal mocks his partner for some reason before making the tag to Quinn. Quinn looks to finish but Bernal tags back into the match.

Chase catches Bernal with a kick and avoids Quinn to make the hot tag. Quinn is officially back into the match as Hudson runs wild. Elbow to Bernal gets two as Quinn makes the save. Quinn gets dumped to the floor and Bernal misses a splash in the corner then a Fratliner gets Chase U the win.

Winners: Chase U