WWE NXT Preview For Next Week: Confirmed Match & Segment

You can officially pencil in a match and segment for next week’s edition of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA television program next Tuesday night, it has been announced that Wes Lee will be holding another NXT North American Championship Open Challenge.

Additionally, it was announced that after his return on this week’s show, Johnny Gargano will address the NXT Universe on next week’s show ahead of his scheduled showdown against Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 on WrestleMania Saturday.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.