WWE NXT Results – December 20, 2022

Kicking off this week’s NXT with a recap of Roxanne Perez winning the Women’s Title from Mandy Rose last week.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom

Caremlo Hayes pushes Axiom to the mat. Axiom delivers a snapmare and an arm drag before they exchange submissions. Hayes delivers a back elbow, but Axiom manages to deliver a dropkick and a northern lights suplex. Hayes delivers a back elbow then looks for Fade Away but Axiom catches him with a kick that sends us to a break.

After the break Hayes is working on Axiom’s arm. Axiom delivers a few knee strikes before they exchange chops. Axiom delivers a dropkick, followed by an overhead suplex. Hayes delivers a boot, then locks in a crossface. Axiom escapes, then ascends to the top and delivers a crossbody. He locks in a Triangle hold, but Hayes escapes after he manages to counter it into a powerbomb. Hayes delivers a series of boots to Axiom’s face, but Axiom fires back with an overhand chop.

They teeter on the top rope before Axiom delivers a hurricanrana while the referee is distracted, Trick Williams shoves Axiom to the mat from the apron, allowing Hayes to deliver Nothing But Net for the win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (Recommend)

After the match Axiom delivers a moonsault off the ropes to Williams.

We head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with the #1 Contender to the NXT Title Grayson Waller. Mitchell asks Waller why he requested this time and says if Roxanne Perez can get her title match early, then he can too. Mitchell informs him that he’s on a media tour to promote Vengeance Day but Waller disregards this and tells him to meet him in the ring tonight.

We head backstage to Tony D’Angelo & Stacks. D’Angelo gets off the phone and says Wes Lee has agreed to grant him a North American Title match next week. He tells Stacks to find Dijak and tell him to stay out of it. Waller walks in and tells D’Angelo to let him know if he sees NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons

As Nikkia Lyons was heading down to the ring Zoey Stark tries attacking her from behind, but Lyons sees her coming and manages to catch her with a kick to her midsection. They get in the ring and the bell rings. Lyons delivers a kick to Stark, then hits several shoulders to her midsection and a jumping forearm.

They spill to the outside and Stark sends Lyons into the ring post. Stark chokes Lyons on the middle rope, then delivers an overhand chop. She sends Lyons to the mat, but Lyons fires back with a pair of lariats and a suplex. She hits a few kicks, then goes for a pin. Stark kicks out and delivers a superkick to Lyons. Stark delivers a dropkick and a roundhouse kick to Lyon’s head, then goes for a pin.

Lyons kicks out and delivers a right hand to Stark. Lyons delivers a superkick, then follows it up with a forearm. She then looks for a roll up, but Stark reverses the fall and grabs the ropes for the win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

We go backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with Cora Jade & Mitchell asks Jade for her thoughts about losing the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge and Roxanne Perez winning the Women’s Title. Jade says Perez got lucky before Wendy Choo comes out of nowhere and attacks her.

We are back from the break, we head to Fallon Henley going through financial records with Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs. Briggs says he thinks things will pick up and they just need to think of something. Kiana James and her assistant walk in. She tells her assistant to take stock of everything and Henley asks what they’re doing here, all the while Jensen is charmed. James says a little birdie told her that the bar is struggling and she went to the bank. She says she paid off the debts and can now buy the property from the bank. Henley challenges her to a match next week and says if she wins, then she keeps the bar but if she loses then she can buy the bar. James agrees.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Match begins with Gigi Dolin sends Kayden Carter into the top turnbuckle face first. Jacy Jayne tags in and delivers a cannonball. Ivy Nile tags herself in and delivers a kick to Jayne’s face. Paxley tags in and they deliver a double suplex. Paxley then delivers an assisted flip, then tags in Nile. Nile delivers a kick to Jayne’s midsection, but Jayne delivers a forearm as Carter makes the blind tag. They spill to the outside before Carter delivers a crossbody that takes us to a break.

After the break Dolin delivers a clothesline to Nile. Carter tags in and delivers a pair of back elbows. Paxley tags in and Carter delivers a crossbody to her. Katana Chance tags in and delivers a hurrcanrana to Paxley off the top rope. She goes for a pin but Nile breaks it up. Dolin tags in and delivers a forearm to Nile’s head. Jayne tags in and delivers a superkick to Nile. She follows it up with a senton, then goes for a pin but Carter breaks the fall.

Jayne then delivers a hip attack and looks for a cannonball, but Nile rolls out of the way and tags in Paxley. Paxley goes flying, then tags in Nile. Jayne delivers a neckbreaker before Chance tags herself in and delivers a codebreaker. Carter tags in and Nile locks in Diamond Chin Lock but Carter uses the ropes to reverse the hold into a pin for the win.

Winners & NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

We then head to a video hyping up Oro Mensah.

We head to a video of Booker T & Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez sitting down earlier today backstage. Booker T tells Perez he’s proud of her and asks how she felt after her win. She says she was overwhelmed, but she managed to pull out the win. She says she never looked back after walking into Booker T’s school. She says her goal was to be the youngest NXT Women’s Champion after, but she’s already managed to capture the Women’s Tag Team Titles and win the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. Booker T asks why she didn’t wait until New Year’s Evil and she says he remembers him telling her to bet on herself. Booker T congratulates her before Perez asks him for advice. Booker says he’s always been about checks and championships. He says you’ll always have butterflies and nerves, but you have to turn the butterflies on their backs.

Apollo Crews congratulates Perez on her Womens Title win, then says it was well deserved. He then says he felt like he would be leaving Deadline as the new NXT Champion to accomplish what he set out to do on NXT and says even though he didn’t win, he’s not out of championship contention. He says when NXT gets back on the road, he sees himself challenging for the NXT Title once again.

Carmelo Hayes’ music hits and he heads to the ring. He tells Crews he has it all and he has no problem adding Crews to the list of all the jerseys he has put on the rafters. Crews says Hayes has everything from the swagger to the in-ring skills, but Hayes cuts him off. He says that even though the one thing he may not have is the title, neither dies Crews. Crews humbles Hayes and says there is always someone better than he is and tells him to name him the time and place.

We head backstage to NXT Tag Team Champions New Day in the locker room. Pretty Deadly walk in with a bunch of presents. New Day asks if they got everything on their Christmas list and Kit Wilson says they didn’t quite get anything. New Day says they don’t get their NXT Tag Team Title shot until they do as they say. Elton Prince complains to Wilson.

We then see Alba Fyre heading to the ring backstage, but Isla Dawn ambushes her and blows red powder into her face.

Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell

Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre

NXT Tag Team Title Match

New Day (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jansen

Next Weeks NXT (Spoilers)

Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh

Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

Scrypts vs. Ikemen Jiro

Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend

Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

If Henley wins her parents debts are paid off & Kiana James must leave the bar alone forever

If Kiana James wins she owns the bar

6 Man Tag Team Match

The Schism vs. Odyssey Jones,Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

North American Title Match

Wes Lee (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

