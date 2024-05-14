The Undertaker Looks Back On Hitting Giant Gonzalez For Real After Getting Hit In The Neck

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including getting set off by Giant Gonzalez hitting him in the neck, so he began to attack Gonzalez for real.

Undertaker said, “He snapped me. He made me crack. In the 90’s, I burned the candle. In 93, I’ve got zero juice. No pull, no stroke. We were still doing double shots. We’re out three to four weeks straight, working every day. It was Indianapolis was the first show. Bell time was noon, and then we went to Cincinnati. I had a late night. I had been telling George [Giant Gonzalez], ‘I don’t care how hard you hit me with the forearm smash, just hit me in the shoulder blades. That’s all I ask. Hit me in the shoulder blades, I’ll sell for you, and we’ll do what we came to do.’ Every time, he’d pull me down, grab me by the back of my head, and I’m expecting the shot across the shoulder blades, and he’d hit me across the back of the neck. I was as patient as long as I could be. We’d go back to the dressing room, ‘George, when you pull me down,’ I would grab another person and show him the shoulder blades. ‘This is your landing zone. Hit me as hard as you want, just hit me here.’ He’d shake his head like he understood. I’d go to Harvey Wippleman, ‘He got it?’ ‘He’s got it.’ Next night, same thing. We get to this double shot. I had a really late night. It was an early day. We were on before intermission. Bell rings, not even five seconds, the whole match is me bumping until the end to make him look like a monster and killer that he was. Five seconds in, he pulls me down and cracks me across the back of the neck. Once I got the feeling back in my fingers, because I’m getting stingers, I flipped. I turned around and started whaling on him. He had no clue. I hit him so fast, so many times, that he couldn’t defend himself. He tried to lean back and I’m whaling on him. I could see George The Animal Steele, who was an agent, he’s yelling ‘Stop. Stop. Stop.’ I ended up getting out of the ring; it was a countout, and I was waiting for him to come back. He came back, he was lumped up, and they held me back. I had lost it. I felt bad afterward. He was limited to what he could do, and I had enough.”

