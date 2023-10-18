WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 10/17/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 798,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the 921,000 viewers it drew a week ago.

It received a 0.23 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.30 rating.

The ratings were expected to fall from last week, when WWE brought in Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Asuka, LA Knight, and The Undertaker for a show that had the highest total viewership and key demo rating since September 25, 2019.