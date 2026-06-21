WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 6/16/2026

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 610,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an increase of 11.31% from the previous week’s average of 548,000 viewers, while the rating remained the same at 0.09. This rating is the best for the show since the episode on May 5, which had a rating of 0.11. Additionally, the total viewership is the highest since that same May 5 episode, which drew 641,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a rating of 0.084 in the 18-49 demographic and 593,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show had a rating of 0.164 and 717,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT Women’s Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice, along with WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey, who faced WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA and Kelani Jordan in a tag team match.