WWE Officially Announces Brock Lesnar for Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has officially announced Brock Lesnar for tonight’s RAW.

Lesnar was in Orlando for tonight’s RAW and was scheduled to appear on the show, as PWMania.com previously reported. The appearance has now been confirmed by WWE.

““With Elimination Chamber just weeks away, Brock Lesnar returns to Raw! How much destruction will The Beast lay in his wake? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE said in an official announcement.

Tonight, Lesnar is expected to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley, paving the way for an appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber.

More RAW spoilers can be found by clicking here and clicking here. To find out which SmackDown Superstars are joining the RAW brand click here.

Here is the current line-up for tonight’s live show from the Amway Center in Orlando:

* Brock Lesnar will appear

* Elias vs. Montez Ford and Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins for the final two spots in the Men’s Elimination Chamber for the WWE United States Title. They will join champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano

* Piper Niven vs. Carmella vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber for the WrestleMania 39 match against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The winner will join Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match