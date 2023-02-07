Spoiler: Two Angles Planned for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Dexter Lumis will reveal a new drawing on tonight’s WWE RAW, Fightful Select reports. There’s no word on what storyline Lumis is booked for, but he’s recently accompanied Johnny Gargano to the ring.

Lumis defeated WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey on the January 19 edition of WWE Main Event, two weeks after defeating Chad Gable on RAW. Lumis spent the majority of late 2022 feuding with The Miz, which culminated in Miz winning a Ladder Match on the December 19 RAW, thanks to the return of Bronson Reed.

In other RAW news, a wrestler will be seen on crutches in an angle on tonight’s show. Based on last week’s RAW, this is most likely WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, but this has not been confirmed.

Click here to find out which big names will appear on RAW tonight.

The following is the current RAW lineup from the Amway Center in Orlando:

* Elias vs. Montez Ford and Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins for the final two spots in the Men’s Elimination Chamber for the WWE United States Title. They will join champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano

* Piper Niven vs. Carmella vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber for the WrestleMania 39 match against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The winner will join Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match