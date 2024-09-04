WWE Officials “Incredibly Happy” With TNA Star’s Performances And Attitude

TNA stars have been featured on NXT television and vice versa in recent months due to the crossover between WWE and TNA.

Dante Chen, Wolfgang, and Riley Osborne from NXT made appearances at TNA tapings back in August. TNA wrestlers Rosemary, Joe Hendry, and Zachary Wentz have appeared on NXT shows.

At No Mercy on Sunday night, Hendry lost to NXT Champion Ethan Page in the main event after Page cheated by hitting a low blow to retain the championship. Trey Miguel’s outside interference helped Wentz defeat Wes Lee in a grudge match.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, fans can expect “more TNA-NXT crossover and The Rascalz are expected to be part of plans for the next couple of months.” It was stated that “NXT officials have been incredibly happy with Wentz’s performances and attitude since returning to the brand after being previously fired.”