WWE Personality Calls Uncle Howdy’s Return With The Wyatt Sicks A “Home Run”

WWE announcer/personality Corey Graves recently appeared as a guest on the Over The Top with Peter Rosenberg podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Graves commented on Uncle Howdy’s return with the Wyatt Sicks from the June 17th 2024 edition of RAW:

“I cried. I sobbed. I sat in my bed, I was in bed, my wife [Carmella] was asleep, so I had the volume turned very low. I assumed it was going to happen at the end of the show, and I wasn’t sure what to expect because it’s such a touchy subject. Bray [Windham Rotunda] meant so many things to so many different people. He was such a unique character, a unique presentation, I don’t think it could have been done any better than it was Monday night. When you walked into Gorilla with the camera and saw Gorilla in shambles, which is striking even to me, to watch and see, having been there for years and years and it looks exactly the same. To see it completely destroyed and sparks flying, it was unbelievable. There is nothing I can say that would do it any more justice. I was watching it in bed, and when Uncle Howdy was revealed, and he started walking toward the camera, I’m telling you, I know the man behind Uncle Howdy [Bo Dallas] as well as I knew the man behind Bray Wyatt. There was something magical happening when Howdy started walking and hearing the crowd understand what was happening, I got emotional.

Bray was so important to so many of us, and everything he created and took so much care of and so much pride in, it would have been a disservice to do anything less than perfection. It was a home run. I got out of bed, went downstairs to my living room, and watched it two more times in a row. Each time, I noticed new things, I saw it a little differently. I couldn’t get any more excited than I am about how it was done.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)