WWE Presents Rhea Ripley With New SmackDown Women’s Title Belt (Video)

“Mami” has been presented with a new championship.

WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off this week inside the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with Adam Pearce presenting Rhea Ripley with a brand new SmackDown Women’s Championship belt.

The Judgment Day member came to the ring and was presented with a new title belt, much like Asuka was last week, which Dominik Mysterio later came out to wrap around her waist before being confronted by Cody Rhodes for a WWE Money In The Bank 2023 match challenge.

Check out video footage and photos of Rhea Ripley being presented with her new SmackDown Women’s Championship title belt below.