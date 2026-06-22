WWE Raw In London Features Unexpected Heel Turn

Lyra Valkyria’s frustrations reached a breaking point on Monday’s WWE Raw — and Bayley paid the price.

Valkyria and Bayley challenged Paige and Brie Bella for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, but came up short after Paige pinned Valkyria for the retention.

The real story unfolded after the bell. As Bayley tried to console her partner, Valkyria snapped and attacked her — seemingly dissolving the duo on the spot and hinting at a significant character turn.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond tried to get answers from Valkyria, who refused to comment and walked off without explanation.