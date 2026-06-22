Monday, June 22, 2026
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WWE Raw Preview For Today (6/22/2026): London, ENG.

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE Raw is live with a special daytime show this afternoon.

The WWE Night Of Champions 2026 “go-home” edition of WWE Raw airs live today at 2/1c from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup for the June 22 show:

* Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page
* Chad Gable will appear after requesting time from GM Adam Pearce
* We’ll hear from the finalists of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments
* Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
* Bron Breakker & Austin Theory (c) vs. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Join us here today for live WWE Raw results.

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