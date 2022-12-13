WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover

Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.

Asuka wrestled against Rhea Ripley on Monday night’s episode of RAW. Asuka lost the match due to interference from Dominik Mysterio, but Corey Graves noted that she appears more serious and is no longer wearing face paint. She is also wearing less colorful clothing and is not acting in the typical Asuka manner.

Here are some highlights from Asuka’s match: