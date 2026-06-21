WWE Raw Updates For 6/22 Live Daytime Episode In London, ENG.

WWE Raw heads to the O2 Arena in London, England this Monday for a special daytime broadcast — airing live at 2/1c on Netflix — as the road to Night of Champions begins its final stretch.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday with his customary pre-show video, unveiling several additions to the card for the June 22 U.K. episode.

Confirmed for the show is Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page, along with live in-ring appearances from Chad Gable and the finalists for the 2026 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Two championship matches are also set for Monday’s broadcast.

In the first, The Vision will defend the WWE World Tag-Team Championships against The Street Profits, while Paige & Brie Bella put their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships on the line against the team of Bayley & Lyra Valkyria.

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