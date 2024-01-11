WWE Registers Trademark For The Ring Name Of SmackDown Star

WWE has filed for a new trademark, this time for the ring name of one of their most promising prospects.

On January 10, the company registered the trademark “Dragon Lee” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. Here’s the description:

"Mark For: DRAGON LEE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service."

It should be noted that in November, Lee, real name Emmanuel Muaztoz Gonzailez, locked down his ring name for entertainment and merchandise purposes. The WWE wrestler hired attorney Michael Dockins to file the trademark.

Lee was a big signing for WWE because the company had high expectations for him, and he has delivered so far. He signed with WWE in 2022 with the expectation of being quickly promoted to the main roster, which happened after a brief NXT stint and his addition to SmackDown.

WWE believes he has the potential to be the next great Mexican star, following Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero in the past. Lee has recently worked some NXT matches, including dropping the NXT North American Title to Oba Femi on Tuesday.