WWE Set For Double NXT Taping Next Month

WWE NXT is gearing up for its premium live event, Deadline, on December 9, which will feature Iron Survivor Challenge matches to determine the #1 contenders for both the NXT Title and the NXT Women’s Championship.

The main event will be WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin. The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the same event currently features Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. TBA. At the same time, Tiffany Stratton is up against Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordan, and TBA in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

Next week’s episode of NXT will feature two Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance qualifiers, featuring Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail and Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate.

WWE will hold a double taping on December 13th, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. This would get NXT through the December 19 and 26 episodes before returning with a live episode on January 2 to give talent and staff time off for the holiday season.