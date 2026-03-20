WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/20/2026): Raleigh, NC.

The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network in North America, and Netflix for international fans, live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Advertised for the March 20, 2026 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand prime time program are the following matches and segments:

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins

* Kit Wilson calls out Jelly Roll

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

* Randy Orton to explain Cody Rhodes attack

* WWE Tag Team Championships: MFTs (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.