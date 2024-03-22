WWE SmackDown Results – March 22, 2024

The road to WrestleMania XL continues tonight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs live tonight at 8/7c on FOX from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. with one of the last three episodes of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show before the two-night WrestleMania XL premium live event on April 6 and April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Street Profits vs. AOP and The O.C. vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory in bracket two semifinal matches in the ongoing tag-team tournament, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar with the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma banned from ringside, IYO SKY vs. Naomi, as well as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face one-on-one in the ring ahead of their WrestleMania XL: Night 2 showdown.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, March 22, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/22/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets us started and then we shoot to a live shot of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. We see footage of Damage CTRL and others making their arrivals to the building.

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

Inside the arena, Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show as the familiar sounds of Rey Mysterio’s theme music plays. The WWE Hall of Fame legend emerges to a big pop and makes his way down to the ring for his first match back since his recent return from injury.

As he settles in the ring, a video package with comments from Santos Escobar plays. After it wraps up, we return live to the sounds of Santos Escobar’s theme music. The Legado Del Fantasma leader makes his way out to a ton of boos and has a big smile on his face as he heads to the ring.

The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The commentators remind us, per SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, that the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma have both been banned from ringside during this match. Mysterio immediately goes to work on Escobar, flattening him with a big elbow to start things off.