WWE SmackDown Viewership, Dakota Kai Talks About WWE Rejection

– This week’s episode of Smackdown drew 1.979 million viewers which was an increase from last week’s episode which drew 1.956 million viewers.

The first hour drew 1.932 million viewers while hour two drew 2.025 million viewers. Unlike last week, the second hour saw an increase in viewership.

– In an interview with wwos.nine.com.au, NXT star Dakota Kai commented on being rejected by WWE at first:

“You can’t fake passion for something like that and when you have the passion, it isn’t hard to pursue a goal like that. I did my try out for the WWE in 2014. I wasn’t successful initially. They said, ‘We don’t don’t have anything for you now, but keep doing what you’re doing and stay in touch because we might have something for you in the future.’ There was a window there for a time where it wasn’t that I was unsuccessful and needed to stop, but I had been doing this for nine years, I [thought I] should probably venture into something else and take a little bit more of the focus off wrestling,” she said. “But I never really stopped. I kept wrestling, which was a good thing. I’m lucky I didn’t stop.”