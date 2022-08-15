WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?

With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen.
A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
Pete “BUTCH” Dunne is Butch’s user name on Twitter. He uploaded a photo of himself and Ridge Holland attacking Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan during an NXT episode. Fans have speculated that Butch will start using his Bruiserweight character as a result of this.
— Pete ‘BUTCH’ Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) August 15, 2022
Butch also teased returning to his previous gimmick for Clash at the Castle in the UK later this month in this interesting tweet from earlier this month:
CLASH
Probably pic.twitter.com/ZVAb8T4pBA
— Pete ‘BUTCH’ Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) August 2, 2022
When he was pushed to the main roster in March, the former NXT UK Champion formed an alliance with Sheamus and Holland.
As was previously mentioned, now that Triple H is in charge, stars are also being repackaged. Before Becky Lynch was injured, he used The Man gimmick to transform her back into a babyface.
Recently, Doudrop revealed that she had discussed a potential name change with Triple H.
