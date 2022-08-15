WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?

With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen.

A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.

Pete “BUTCH” Dunne is Butch’s user name on Twitter. He uploaded a photo of himself and Ridge Holland attacking Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan during an NXT episode. Fans have speculated that Butch will start using his Bruiserweight character as a result of this.

Butch also teased returning to his previous gimmick for Clash at the Castle in the UK later this month in this interesting tweet from earlier this month:

When he was pushed to the main roster in March, the former NXT UK Champion formed an alliance with Sheamus and Holland.

As was previously mentioned, now that Triple H is in charge, stars are also being repackaged. Before Becky Lynch was injured, he used The Man gimmick to transform her back into a babyface.

Recently, Doudrop revealed that she had discussed a potential name change with Triple H.

