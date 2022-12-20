WWE Tribute to The Troops Viewership and Rating Report for 12/17/22

According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics, the WWE Tribute to the Troops special drew 612,000 viewers on FOX on Saturday.

This is a 69.85% decrease from the 2021 Troops Tribute, which attracted 2.030 million viewers.

The one-hour 20th Anniversary of WWE’s Troops Tribute received a 0.17 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a 66.66% decrease from the 2021 TTTT’s key demo rating of 0.51. The 0.17 key demo rating earned by Saturday’s special represents 220,000 18-49 viewers, a decrease of 66.81% from the 663,000 18-49 viewers earned by the 2021 special.

This past Saturday, at 2:53 p.m. ET, FOX aired the 20th WWE Tribute to the Troops special. The start time was originally set for 2:30pm ET.

Since the show’s inception in 2003, this is the lowest total audience for a WWE Tribute to the Troops episode. The 2021 episode aired on a Sunday at 5 p.m. ET, and it most likely benefited from the NFL On FOX lead-in. This year’s special did not appear on Showbuzz Daily’s broadcast schedule. Wrestlenomics noted that the episode aired in all markets and was preempted in a small number of markets where it aired at a different time or on a different network, but viewership is also counted toward the above-mentioned final numbers.

This year’s Tribute to the Troops was taped on Friday, November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, following the conclusion of SmackDown. Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight in the opener, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Emma and Tamina Snuka, and Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Ricochet defeated Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in the six-man main event.

The Tribute to the Troops Viewership Tracker is shown below:

2003 Episode: 4.995 million viewers (UPN, Thursday at 8pm, special edition of SmackDown)

2004 Episode: 4.858 million viewers (UPN, Thursday at 8pm, special edition of SmackDown)

2005 Episode: 4.940 million viewers (USA, Monday at 9pm, special edition of RAW)

2006 Episode: 4.017 million viewers (USA, Monday at 9pm, special edition of RAW)

2007 Episode: 3.765 million viewers (USA, Monday at 9pm, special edition of RAW)

2008 Episode: 2.888 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 9pm)

2009 Episode: 2.393 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 9pm)

2010 Episode: 2.310 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 9pm)

2010 Replay: 3.013 million viewers (USA, Wednesday at 8pm)

2011 Episode: 2.767 million viewers (USA, Tuesday at 9pm)

2011 Replay: 2.077 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 9pm)

2012 Episode: 2.337 million viewers (USA, Wednesday at 9pm)

2012 Replay: 1.293 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 9pm)

2013 Episode: 2.091 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 8pm)

2014 Episode: 2.230 million viewers (USA, Wednesday at 8pm)

2014 Replay: 1.598 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 8pm)

2015 Episode: 1.802 million viewers (USA, Wednesday at 8pm)

2016 Episode: 1.384 million viewers (USA, Wednesday at 8pm)

2017 Episode: 1.402 million viewers (USA, Thursday at 8pm)

2018 Episode: 1.129 million viewers (USA, Thursday at 9pm)

2019 Episode: Did Not Air on TV

2020 Episode: 1.444 million viewers (FOX, Sunday at 3pm)

2021 Episode: 2.106 million viewers (FOX, Sunday at 5pm)

2022 Episode: 612,000 viewers (FOX, Saturday at 2:53pm)