Xavier Woods Gives Health Update After Surgery to Remove Lymphoma

WWE star and New Day member Xavier Woods did not compete at the recent WWE x AAA Worlds Collide premium live event (PLE), despite being advertised to do so. He recently underwent surgery to remove lymphoma from the back of his head, which he attributed to taking a Mexican Destroyer from Penta during a previous match.

Woods confirmed the surgery on his Twitter (X) account, sharing some photos from his recovery.

Woods wrote, “For those of you doubting that I had surgery yesterday morning. Here is a before and after pic. Plus the lymphoma that was carved out of the back of my head. This was the result of @ScrapDaddyAP instructing @PENTAELZEROM to injure me. Thanks Penta

#ThankGodForTheNewDay”