Xavier Woods, Kenny Omega Go Back-And-Forth Over Final Fantasy XVI, AEW: Fight Forever

Xavier Woods and Kenny Omega are at it again.

The New Day member appeared in a commercial to promote the new Final Fantasy 16 video game. Regarding the appearance in the ad, Woods wrote, “I AM IN A Final Fantasy XVI COMMERCIAL – I repeat – I AM IN A FINAL FANTASY 16 COMMERCIAL!!! Also about to stream it on UpUpDwnDwn. Clive about to do some work.”

AEW star and fellow video game enthusiast Kenny Omega also commented, writing, “I watched your part. Wasn’t a fan. But yeah, uhh… congrats…”

This led to another response from Woods, who replied, “I was looking for your part… then I realized they only used notable athletes. But congrats on Fight Forever.”

I AM IN A @finalfantasyxvi COMMERCIAL – i repeat – I AM IN A FINAL FANTASY 16 COMMERCIAL!!! Also about to stream it on @UpUpDwnDwn – Clive about to do some workhttps://t.co/8dJ1VNPH3p https://t.co/gTPz0oMH1A — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 23, 2023