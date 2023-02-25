Yuji Nagata Says He Will Make AJPW More Exciting

On February 19 at All Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Excite Series 2023, pro wrestling great Yuji Nagata defeated Kento Miyahara to become the AJPW Triple Crown Champion in front of a capacity crowd at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

With the title win, Nagata became the only the 5th individual to hold the NJPW IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the Pro Wrestling NOAH GHC Heavyweight Championship and the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

Yuji Nagata, at 54, is the oldest wrestler to ever hold the AJPW Triple Crown Title.

Despite being signed to NJPW, Nagata returned to AJPW in June of 2022 and has wrestled for the promotion on a regular basis.

After defeating Miyahara for the Triple Crown Championship, Nagata promised to devote himself to AJPW and attempt to bring it back to it’s glory days. Nagata said he will make AJPW more exciting and bring many fans to AJPW:

“My Triple Crown championship match drew a full attendance, which proves that fans can still be interested in All Japan and come to the show. I will make it more exciting. I will revitalize its economy and bring many fans to AJPW,” promised Nagata

On March 21, Yuji Nagata is scheduled to defend the AJPW Triple Crown Championship against Shuji Ishikawa at Dream Power Series 2023 at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

(H/T to Monthly Puroresu for the quote transcription)