Zack Sabre Jr. Believes He Is The Only Man Who Can Lead NJPW Into The Future

Top NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. spoke with the company on a number of topics following his match at Yuji Nagata’s Blue Justice XIV, including how he believes he is the only man who can lead the company into the future.

Sabre Jr. said, “Almost there. That’s the last time you’re gonna see me on television as only the G1 Climax winner. There’s only one man in this company that can lead New Japan into the future, and you’re looking right bloody at him. It’s Zack Sabre Jr. I’m not just TMDK’s ace, I’m New Japan’s, and I’m taking New Japan to the very f***ing top, and TMDK is coming every step of the way with me. By the end of the year, every one of us beautiful bastards are gonna have championships. Zack Sabre Jr is the future and the f***ing present of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Come with me so we can have a fun f***ing ride.”

