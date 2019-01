Yesterday was the five-year anniversary of CM Punk’s last wrestling match, which was competing in the 30-Superstar Royal Rumble Match at Royal Rumble 2014.

Kane, who had authority over Punk as Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s “Director of Operations,” made Punk the first entrant in the contest after multiple altercations. Near the end of the match, Kane, who was already eliminated earlier by Punk, eliminated Punk from the outside and nailed him with a chokeslam through the announce table.