ACH Explains Why He Targeted Jay Lethal On Social Media

Former WWE star ACH, who recently signed with MLW, explained why he recently targeted ROH star Jay Lethal on social media.

For those of you that missed it, ACH wrote the following about Jay Lethal when he was critizing WWE on Twitter:

“f–k ROH TOO! They only allowed one African American to be the “Top Guy” while guys like Cedric Alexander, @Malcolmvelli and myself had to chase this visible carrot on a stick. Name another African American who was reached great heights there other than this Uncle Tom.”

ACH went on Twitter today to elaborate on his comments about Lethal:

“Lethal slapped me in a hotel room because he didn’t like me using the n word which he uses as well. He tried to pull my bish cars in front of the locker room, but I defended myself. I hit him back and took him down. And I was told I had to apologize for it because it would be In my best interest.

Jimmy Jacobs a person who I respect was the reason I felt I had too. When I went to Lethal he never apologized to me for putting his hands on me. All he did was tell me how he’s felt with racism etc etc. but not ONCE did he ever say my bad for hitting you.

So till this day I’ll say it loud and clear. I don’t like him. I never will. Stop asking me to apologize for what I’ve said because I won’t ever. ROH locker was the worst time in my career for me. I’m over it! I dont care to talk about it. And I’ll do whatever in my powers To make sure I’m never ever belittled, embarrassed, or bullied again.

No I’m not crazy, I dont need to chat with a doctor. I’m completely happy. I have a crush on Kayla Braxton. I’m far from fine and good. I’m super!”