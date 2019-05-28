AJ Styles Injury Update, Terry Funk Comments On WWE – AEW

– In regards to AJ Styles being pulled from this week’s RAW, PWInsider.com is reporting that Styles is said to be ”banged up” but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Styles reportedly said on a live stream that he’s dealing with some “wear and tear” and it’s not a new injury:

“I’ve got something going on with my AC joint,” Styles said. “It’s rubbing up against bone and we thought I had a fracture. It may not be the case, which is a good thing. It may require a shot to keep the swelling down. It’s not a major injury. It’s just wear and tear. Hopefully, it doesn’t keep me out for very long. I can’t stand being out but I haven’t had rest in a long time. So I’m going to take time to rest my body so I can be back. WWE has made sure we’ve dealt with this injury properly. Trust me, I want to be back. I want to earn my money.”

Thanks to Gerweck.net for the quote.

– In an interview with SI.com, wrestling legend Terry Funk spoke about Vince McMahon and the rise of AEW:

“Vince and WWE, they’re not fresh. Yes, Vince does big business. They have the best talent in the world, but they have no fresh ideas. They should be selling out every arena. Vince thinks he’s fresh, he thinks he’s the best. That’s when you get knocked on your ass.”