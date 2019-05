WWE announced the following:

Alexa Bliss is not medically cleared to compete at WWE Money in the Bank this Sunday, and has been removed from the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A suitable replacement for Alexa will be announced.

Alexa was out of action from October 2018 to January 2019 for concussion-related issues and has only wrestled sparingly since. Alexa’s last televised match was on the April 29th RAW in a losing effort to Naomi.