Andrade Gets High Praise From WWE Veteran

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Rey Mysterio discussed Andrade’s potential with WWE:

“This kid is awesome. I mentioned it before in previous interviews, but every time I’m in the ring with him, there’s an affiliation to how I would move with Eddie [Guerrero],” admitted Mysterio. “This is how good he is: he’s thinking a step ahead before you even move. He already knows the positioning and knows exactly what to do and how to do it. My hat goes off to Andrade as he’s definitely the future of WWE.”

“Just like anybody else – once you can dominate the mic skills and English, then he is bound to become a star,” replied Mysterio. “I’ve seen him work on his English, and it’s a slow process but he’s moving forward. Once he dominates his English language, he’s on his way to stardom.”