Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes Made Before WWE RAW

As previously noted, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that this week’s WWE RAW script was finished just minutes before the show went on the air.

Here are a few more details about RAW’s last-minute decision making:

– According to WrestlingNews.co, the decision to move Cesaro to RAW was done within the past 48 hours prior to the show.

– The opening segment was likely changed because Triple H announced the two triple threat matches on RAW like it done on the spot despite the fact that the matches were already announced on WWE’s website earlier in the day.

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there was a directive from Vince McMahon to have Ricochet and Aleister Black be pushed strong and not lose any matches. The decision to have Ricochet lose to Robert Roode was reportedly the day of the show by Vince.