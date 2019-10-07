Bad Sign For WWE 205 Live, Bret Hart Critical Of Goldberg In Hall of Fame

– The WWE Network News Twitter account noted the following regarding 205 Live’s status after being last Friday’s taping was canceled at the last minute:

Despite hearing that 205 was still set to continue earlier this week, 205 Live is currently not on the schedule for Friday, seemingly confirming its cancellation. — WWE Network News (@WWENetworkChron) October 7, 2019

– During an appearance on Sean Mooney’s podcast, Bret Hart commented on Bill Goldberg ending his career:

“I wish that Bill Goldberg had never kicked me in the head as hard as he could. I don’t know how you give a guy a Hall of Fame thing for hurting as many wrestlers as Bill Goldberg hurt, and without consequence – he usually got a pat on the back and told how good of job he did out there when you’re scraping the wrestler that worked with him off the mat. When Bill Goldberg kicked me in the head I honest to god I lost about $16 million in like one second. I just signed with WCW for $3 million a year for another 3 years on top of the 2 years I had left on my original contract, so it was bad timing and unfortunate.”