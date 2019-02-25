Batista Makes His Return To WWE At The End Of RAW

At the end of this week’s WWE RAW, Triple H introduced Ric Flair for Flair’s 70th birthday party. However, Flair did not come out to the ring. Backstage, Batista was shown dragging a cameraman to Flair’s locker room. Batista dragged out a laid out Flair and asked Triple H if he had Triple H’s attention now. The show ended with Triple H and others checking on Flair.