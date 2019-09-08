Big Match Announced For MSG RAW, Becky Lynch Makes Challenge

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks has been announced for Monday’ RAW at Madison Square Garden. In addition to that, Becky has publicly called out Stephanie McMahon about a potential match.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR