Big Match Announced For MSG RAW, Becky Lynch Makes Challenge

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks has been announced for Monday’ RAW at Madison Square Garden. In addition to that, Becky has publicly called out Stephanie McMahon about a potential match.

Anymore thoughts on you fighting me in front of lots of people? — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 6, 2019