– Bobby Lashley has pitched a match with Brock Lesnar now that Lesnar is once again the WWE Universal Champion:

Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes Next step: Get @HeymanHustle to inform the “champ” when he’s done with Seth, I’m waiting. #BobbyVsBrock #Raw — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 17, 2019

– Nikki Bella publicly confirmed that she is now officially dating her former dance partner Artem Chigvintsev from Dancing With The Stars.