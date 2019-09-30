Brand New Intro For WWE RAW (Video)

This week’s WWE RAW season premiere kicked off with a new “Then Now Forever” signature followed by a new music video opening featuring Skillet. There was pyro in the arena and introductions by new announcers Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin, and Jerry Lawler.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Booker T Addresses CM Punk – WWE Rumors
During his recent podcast, Booker T discussed the rumors about CM Punk possibly appearing on WWE's new Backstage show on FS1... “Going back to WWE,...
Possible Surprise For AEW Dynamite Premiere & Ticket News
- Justin Barrasso of SI.com noted the following regarding a possible surprise for the premiere of AEW Dynamite: "In other wrestling news, a potential surprise...
Rob Van Dam Responds To Fans Criticizing His Raunchy Photos
Rob Van Dam has received some backlash over recent photos he published of himself with topless women including his girlfriend. With fans criticizing the...
First Look At The New Stage For WWE RAW (Photo)
WrestleVotes noted the following about the new stage for WWE RAW and photos inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix are starting to...
Latest News On Two Names Rumored To Join WWE or AEW
- As previously noted, WWE and AEW were reportedly interested in signing Ring of Honor star Matt Taven and his contract was set to...