Bray Wyatt’s WWE Brand Uncertain, Latest On Jeff Hardy’s Injury

– Jeff Hardy appears to have a right knee injury, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Meltzer noted that “the belief among the people who need to know for storyline reasons is that he is scheduled for surgery this coming week after Smackdown.” The injury seems to be related to Hardy’s 2015 dirt bike accident as he has been working with a torn PCL for the past four years.

– At this time, it appears that WWE hasn’t decided which brand Bray Wyatt will be on which is why his promo was shown on both shows. Here is what Dave Meltzer noted about the situation:

“Nobody knows [what brand Bray Wyatt is on] until they figure him out and how they’re going to do him. Yeah, he’s not on the list for either brand.”