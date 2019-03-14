Bruce Prichard Addresses Rumor That He Slept With Stephanie McMahon

During Jerry Lawler’s hiatus from WWE in 2001, “The King” went on a campaign disparaging the sports-entertainment organization in interviews and online. During an interview with a radio station, Lawler alleged that Stephanie McMahon slept with Bruce Prichard.

During a rapid-fire Q&A session, a radio show host asked Lawler, “Hey, Stephanie McMahon is hot. Do you think she’s wild in the sack?”

Lawler responded, “Well, that’s what Bruce Prichard told me.”

Prichard addressed the rumor during a recent episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard covering Lawler’s wrestling career.

“No, it didn’t. Not at all,” Prichard said when asked if the rumor went over well with his wife.

“Again it was Jerry Lawler in a desperate place. I think he was saying things to hurt people and stir s— and he accomplished that. When that affects me personally at home and … obviously, not true.

“The innuendo was that I had an affair with Stephanie — not true. Never in any way shape or form. She was my boss. Unnecessary, mean-spirited and bad judgment on his part.

“To me, your f—— with people’s family. Hunter and Stephanie were together and I’m married with kids and a mother-in-law, who for whatever reason, would scan and search my name from time-to-time.”

Prichard didn’t hear Lawler’s remark as someone told him about it. He initially laughed before getting upset.

“Immediately you don’t think of the ramifications of it. You don’t think about how it affects all these other people. It’s just not cool. Not cool at all,” Prichard said.

After Lawler’s comment got publicized, Prichard called his wife to tell her it isn’t true.

Prichard was working as a writer at the time, a role he kept until his departure from WWE in 2008. He rejoined the company as a member of the creative team in February.

You can hear Prichard talk about the rumor in the video below.