Candice Michelle, Jillian Hall and More Names Set For WWE RAW Reunion

Many of WWE’s greatest Superstars are returning for Raw Reunion this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network, including Candice Michelle and Jillian Hall.

Michelle, a one-time WWE Women’s Champion, and Hall, a one-time Divas Champion, both announced Thursday on Instagram that they will be at Raw Reunion.

The above graphic comes from the front page of WWE Shop, which is promoting T-shirts of some of the legends that will appear at Raw Reunion. In addition to Michelle and Hall, the graphic reveals more names that have yet to be nnounced by WWE in commercials promoting the show. They are:

Alicia Fox

Eve

Jonathan Coachman

Kaitlyn

Triple H

In the case of Alicia Fox, she’s still a member of the WWE roster, but hasn’t appeared on television since April. After taking a sabbatical from WWE in February, she worked two matches in April, including one against Becky Lynch on Raw.

WWE has been hyping the show with various commercials centered around “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. Those shown in the commercials are as follows:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Shawn Michaels

Razor Ramon

Diesel

Kurt Angle

Sgt. Slaughter

Christian

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

Eric Bischoff

The Boogeyman

Jimmy Hart

The Hurricane

Santino Marella

Jerry “The King” Lawler

D-Von Dudley

Booker T

X-Pac

The Godfather

Mick Foley

Pat Patterson

Gerald Brisco

Lilian Garcia

Alundra Blayze

Mark Henry

Kelly Kelly

Road Dogg

Sid

Rikishi

Ron Simmons

Melina