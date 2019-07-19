Candice Michelle, Jillian Hall and More Names Set For WWE RAW Reunion

Many of WWE’s greatest Superstars are returning for Raw Reunion this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network, including Candice Michelle and Jillian Hall.
Michelle, a one-time WWE Women’s Champion, and Hall, a one-time Divas Champion, both announced Thursday on Instagram that they will be at Raw Reunion.
The above graphic comes from the front page of WWE Shop, which is promoting T-shirts of some of the legends that will appear at Raw Reunion. In addition to Michelle and Hall, the graphic reveals more names that have yet to be nnounced by WWE in commercials promoting the show. They are:
Alicia Fox
Eve
Jonathan Coachman
Kaitlyn
Triple H
In the case of Alicia Fox, she’s still a member of the WWE roster, but hasn’t appeared on television since April. After taking a sabbatical from WWE in February, she worked two matches in April, including one against Becky Lynch on Raw.
WWE has been hyping the show with various commercials centered around “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. Those shown in the commercials are as follows:
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
Hulk Hogan
Ric Flair
Shawn Michaels
Razor Ramon
Diesel
Kurt Angle
Sgt. Slaughter
Christian
“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase
Eric Bischoff
The Boogeyman
Jimmy Hart
The Hurricane
Santino Marella
Jerry “The King” Lawler
D-Von Dudley
Booker T
X-Pac
The Godfather
Mick Foley
Pat Patterson
Gerald Brisco
Lilian Garcia
Alundra Blayze
Mark Henry
Kelly Kelly
Road Dogg
Sid
Rikishi
Ron Simmons
Melina