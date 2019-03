Chelsea Green Scheduled For Surgery After Breaking Her Wrist At NXT TV Tapings

After wrestling for the first time at Full Sail Live, Chelsea Green announced that she broke her wrist last night and will undergo surgery this morning.

Green broke her wrist during a dark match against Jessie (aka Jessie Elaban). Green scored the win after nailing Jessie with the UnPrettyHER (as Green calls it).

♥️ a dream come true https://t.co/7gFF7uMsbJ — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) March 14, 2019

Scoop #2: Jessie vs Chelsea Green pic.twitter.com/Q1B56EfkTM — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 13, 2019