Cody Rhodes Comments On All Elite Wrestling Possibly Running Stadium Events

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Cody Rhodes commented on All Elite Wrestling possibly running events in stadiums due to popular demand:

“To be frank, I have a couple site visits in the next few weeks that are stadiums,” he confirmed. “So, it doesn’t mean anything. There’s no promises, no contracts, no nothing like that. Just me and my business partners checking out a few spots.”

“That would be really exciting [to host that many people]. I mean, that would be a dream come true to have over 40,000+. When you get between that 40 and 80 range a Wrestlemania-like event has, that Superbowl event-like has…that’s something special. But I know that we don’t want to — we really got to do this right. We got to crawl before we walk and we’ve got to walk before we run, and you’ve seen companies that have a lot of financial backing take shop that they shouldn’t take, so, we’re just trying to be careful.”